Lake Charles liquor store lets “The good times roll” during Gustav

Despite the rain and winds brought on by hurricane Gustav, it's not stopping lake area residents from letting the good times roll.
With the worst of Gustav still to come business at Homsie's liquor store has been steady.
The owner of Homsie's, George Homsie says, "We've been very busy, we didn't even have time to fill up cigarettes or beer or coke or whatever... We've been going crazy all day long."
Homsie says a line of people were waiting to get in before the doors opened at eight.
Cheryl Benoit is among those who decided to ride Gustav out. With a husband and two kids at home, she's found what she needs to make it through.
Benoit:"Bread and milk mostly.
Reporter Lee Peck: "How many stores have you been to that have been open?"
Benoit: "Just two, this is the second one."
As of this morning shelves were completely stocked, but as you can see people have been coming in buying soft drinks, bread and snacks and other hurricane essentials.
Peck:"What are you stocking up on?
Chris Guidry: "Um, beer and food."
Peck: "Got to have it?"
Guidry: "Yes Sir!"
And he's not the only one picking up a cold one, others were there picking up their hurricane survival kit like Trish Crowley and Trucheka Pete.
Crowley: "Alcohol, so we can be asleep before the main part starts."
Pete: "We don't want to hear the howlings of the winds so we're gonna go to sleep."
Before leaving to polish his case off one man picks up a sack of good ole' boudin.
As they start their hurricane parties, Homsie will work into the night to keep the good times rolling.
Homsie:"The shelves are empty, now after I close a couple of hours early before the curfew... So I can restock my shelves, all my beer, all my coke and everything, I'll be ready for them tomorrow morning."
So bring it on Gustav. He's open for business come what may.
Homsi will be open tomorrow and says that all law enforcment officials wearing a uniform will get free boudin and drinks during the hurricane as long as they come in uniform.