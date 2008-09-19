Civil Air Patrol’s Louisiana wing ready to assist in Gustav effort

BATON ROUGE, La. - Civil Air Patrol's Louisiana Wing stands ready to render assistance, conduct damage assessment operations, and provide air transportation for selected emergency services personnel.
No strangers to disaster response, Civil Air Patrol has been a primary responder to events ranging from the 9-11 World Trade Center attack to wildfires in many western states, flooding in the Mississippi Valley, and a host of other emergencies around the nation.
Lieutenant Colonel Art Scarbrough, the Louisiana Wing Vice Commander, said, "All Louisiana Wing assets are on standby and ready for deployment to carry out missions in impacted areas. In addition, CAP resources in neighboring Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi are on standby to provide immediate assistance should the task load require additional resources."
CAP volunteers use their extensive training to quickly provide digital photos of the damage. This imagery reveals the storm's effect, aids in the safe recovery of victims, and shortens the time to full recovery. An important part of this effort is the ability to conduct ground search and rescue missions. Communications are possible thanks to air-to-ground and ground-to-ground organic radio equipment in the hands of experienced operators.
CAP is an all volunteer, congressionally chartered, federally supported, nonprofit corporation that serves as the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Its three main missions are emergency services, aerospace education, and cadet program.