South Lake Charles All-Stars Little League World Series journey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- We've seen the homeruns, the great pitching and all the excitement the South Lake Charles All-Stars brought to Southwest Louisiana.

It was a journey of passion and dedication for these all-stars so let's go all the way back and see how it all started.

Their Little League World Series dream started here. The South Lake Charles All-Stars were headed to Williamsport for the 6th time in Louisiana history.

On their quest towards little league glory, it all started from the heat of Kennon Fontenot. Fontenot struck out 15 batters while adding a triple and single at the plate coasting by Washington 5-1 in pool play.

In their next game, the SLC All-Stars bats were on fire but it was all on the arm of Trey Quinn. Quinn tossed 12 strike outs and most importantly a no-hitter routing Indiana 9-0; SLC was headed on the right track.

The SLC All-Stars aces were hot but facing Maryland in the next game, they froze. Maryland ended up winning the game 6-4 but they failed to advance to the U.S. Semi-Finals because SLC scored more runs in the pool play tie-breaker.

U.S. Semifinals, double trouble for Florida. Bryce and Beau Jordan were clutch at the plate. Bryce hammered a homerun to lead off the third while Beau had an RBI double in 4th to give them a 6-1 win and a berth to the U.S. Championship game.

U.S. championship game, everything on the line. SLC was one out from a Little League World Series berth but a late Hawaii rally in the 6th made the difference. Hawaii scored 6 runs rallying from a 5-1 defecit, punching their ticket to the World Series while sending our boys to the consulation game.

Even though the South Lake Charles All-Stars fell just a little short of their dream, we are still very proud of their accomplishments.