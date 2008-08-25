South Lake Charles All-Stars Lose to Japan in consolation game

By Charlie Bartlett - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- In today's 2008 Little League World Series Consolation Game the South Lake Charles All-Stars lost to Japan 4-3. Tsuyoki Setoguchi scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to give them the consolation win.

The South Lake Charles All-Stars scored three runs in the top of the 1st as Kennon Fontenot had a two-run single and Bryce Jordan adding an RBI single.

Japan would rally back in the bottom of 1st scoring three more runs to tie the game at 3-3. South Lake Charles starting pitcher Peyton McLemore walked Setoguchi to start the fifth, before reliever Kennon Fontenot walked the next two hitters to load the bases.

In the bottom of the 5th, Kennon Fontenot threw a wild pitch allowing Japan to score the winning run.