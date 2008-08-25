Little League Board President invites community to homecoming party

By Amanda Ward - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles community has supported the Lake Charles Little League team throughout their World Series Journey.

The boys are expected home either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Little League Board President Bill Cutrera is inviting the community to a Homecoming reception for the team Tuesday at 6:00pm at Brentwood Field.

"We would like the community to show up in numbers, and we would love to have this place filled up with the support. One that we've seen here. They boys have not seen that since they've been in Williamsport. I know they're a little bit down, but there's no reason to be down, it's time the community picks them back up and show them that we're proud of them," said Cutrera.