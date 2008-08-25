Lake Charles leaders Williamsport bound* - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles leaders Williamsport bound*

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - They're not even in high school, but already their names and faces are known all over the world.

They've hit home runs before a packed house of thousands with millions more watching at home.

They've stood shoulder to shoulder with Karl Ravich from ESPN's "Baseball Tonight, and stolen the spotlight from the Jonas Brothers.

All of this on top of going further than any Louisiana team has ever gone while playing the game of their lives.

That's pressure. And, that's what's making Lake Charles officials very proud of these young ball players.

"They're excellent ambassadors for Lake Charles and SWLA and also for the state of Louisiana," said Mayor Randy Roach.

"I'm really proud of them. Look at the way they've handled themselves. They've done a great job," said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The duo left Lake Charles for Williamsport early Friday in hopes of watching the South Lake Charles All Stars win the World Series.

"I think they've done a tremendous job to go where they've gone. The coaches have done a great time in preparing these kids not only for baseball but for much more than that," said Mancuso.

"The national media exposure that they're getting, that we're getting, the state's getting, I think it speaks volumes for what they are doing," said Roach.

Win or lose... Mayor Roach says it's worth the trip.  The sheriff agrees. They're proud of these kids on and off the field.

