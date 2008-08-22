South Lake Charles wins again

By David Bray - email

LAKE CHARLES - (KPLC) They did it again! Another dominating performance by the South Lake Charles All-Stars. They advanced to the U.S. finals of the Little League World Series with a 6-1 win Thursday over Tampa, Florida. The Jordan twins provided more than enough fire power for starting pitcher Kennon Fontenot. Bryce Jordan hit a home run to go with brother Beau's run scoring double. Fontenot struck out 11 as he posted the win.

The win puts South Lake Charles into Little League baseball's final four. Saturday they will face Hawaii in the U.S. final. The winner will take on either the team from Toyko, Japan or Matamoros, Mexico in Sunday's final.