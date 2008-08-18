Free Food at the Expo - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Free Food at the Expo

Expo visitors can find our food vendors on the 1st floor in the breeze way connecting the Civic Center Exhibition Hall to the Coliseum.

2500 free boxed lunch sandwiches will be available on a first come basis. The lunches will be provided by Treasures of Marilyn's and Honey B Ham and Deli.

Our first floor vendors are:

Coke
Huggy Bear's Malt Shop
Market Basket
The Coffee Beanery

 

Powered by Frankly