August CPSB Meeting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

August CPSB Meeting

Reported by Amanda Ward

"We can't leave any gaps." That's the message District Attorney John DeRosier is trying to get out as he shares the past year's progress of an early intervention program in Calcasieu Parish.

"If we can keep these young folks out of the juvenile justice programs, than we can keep them out of the adult justice program," DeRosier said.

The school system is working with the prosecutor to identify at risk youth with educational and behavioral problems and getting parents involved in the intervention.

The program focuses on pre-K through 5th graders and involves Licensed Mental Health Counselors working with anger management, parenting classes, substance absuse couseling, behavioral assessments, family and individual counseling and on-site presence in the school. All of which is available at no cost to the student or the school thanks to a grant awarded to the district attorney's office.

The school board also wants to involve the community in their pursuit for district accreditation. It's a process that involves all of the parish schools in sharing one vision for learning.

"It promotes excellence in our schools, it suggests that we are meeting standards that define a school system as a quality school system," said District Accreditation Facilitator Mary Beth Huber.

In October, a quality and assurance team of academic professionals from all over the country will come to Calcasieu Parish and evaluate our system as we seek nationally recognized accreditation for the entire school system as a whole.

The following personnel changes were accepted:

Ralph Wilson Elementary/Principal: Wynetta Practor

Henry Heights Elementary/Principal: Michael Juneau

Pearl Watson Elementary/Acting Assistant Principal: Nancy Robinson

Curriculum & Instruction/ Acting Elementary Consultant: Debora Garrick

Fairview Elementary/ Administrative Intern: Kirk Meche

Washington-Marion High/ Acting Principal: Dinah Robinson

F.K. White/ Teacher/Coach: LaKeem Holmes

Vinton Elementary/ Principal: Angie Settoon

S.J. Welsh/ Acting Principal: Sandra DeWitt

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly