List of Who's Running on the October Ballot

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.1,Div.F
1 to be elected
|Wilford D. Carter, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|509 N. 1st Ave.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/436-6227
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.1,Div.H
1 to be elected
|Cynthia Clay Guillory-Lands, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08
|427 Peake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/436-1312
|Lydia Guillory-Lee, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08
|P. O. Box 121,Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337/436-2266
|"Ron" Ware, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|647 Stella Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70611, 337/855-3633
|Sharon Wilson, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08
|P. O. Box 16340,Lake Charles, LA 70616, 337/274-3329
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.B
1 to be elected
|Clayton Davis, Republican, Filed:07/09/08
|1304 Hillcroft Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/479-2215
|Terry J. Johnson, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|335 Natchez Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70611, 337/433-1414
|Maurice L. Tynes, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08
|4839 Ihles Rd.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/479-1173
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.C
1 to be elected
|Guy Bradberry, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|1508 Bank St.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/437-3363
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.D
1 to be elected
|Robert L. Wyatt, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|5567 Chuck Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/477-3349
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.G
1 to be elected
|Michael "Mike" Canaday, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|2859 Henderson Forest Ln.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/474-4972
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.3,Div.A
1 to be elected
|D. Kent Savoie, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|1302 Spanish Dr.,Sulphur, LA 70665, 337/583-4118
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.3,Div.E
1 to be elected
|David Ritchie, Republican, Filed:07/09/08
|4504 Maplewood Dr.,Sulphur, LA 70663, 337/625-4504
District Judge, 14th Judicial District Ct.,Elec.Sec.1+3,Div.I
1 to be elected
|Lilynn Cutrer, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Box 1150,Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337/480-1331
District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
|Vernon B. Clark, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|116 Bray Lane,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/239-4485
District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
|John Ford, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|1461 Fords Dairy Rd.,New Llano, LA 71461, 337/239-0103
District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division C
1 to be elected
|James R. "Jim" Mitchell, Republican, Filed:07/09/08
|729 Alexandria Hwy.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/239-6709
|Clay Williams, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|201 Colony Park,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-4704
District Judge, 31st Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|Steve Gunnell, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|2200 E. Academy Ave.,Jennings, LA 70546, 337/824-8552
District Judge, 33rd Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
|Joel Davis, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|202 Hospital Dr.,Oakdale, LA 71463, 318/335-1521
District Judge, 33rd Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
|Patricia Cole, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Box 584,Oberlin, LA 70655, 337/639-2762
District Judge, 36th Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
|Keith Milam, Republican, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Box 610,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-6817
|Martha Ann O'Neal, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|703 Park Rd.,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/462-6051
District Judge, 36th Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
|Kerry Anderson, No Party, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Box 1025,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-2100
|H. I. "Buddy" Stewart, No Party, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Box 695,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-4139
District Judge, 38th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|Penelope Quinn Richard, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|4924 West Creole Hwy.,Cameron, LA 70631, 337/542-4310
District Attorney, 14th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|John DeRosier, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|3600 Lake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/477-3599
|"Steve" Streete, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|3959 Lake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/474-1644
District Attorney, 30th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr., Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|174 Deer Lake Dr.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-4772
|Asa Skinner, No Party, Filed:07/09/08
|124 Fullerton Dr.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-1951
District Attorney, 31st Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|Michael C. Cassidy, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|603 Lucy St.,Jennings, LA 70546, 337/824-0315
District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|David Deshotels, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|313 N. Twelfth St.,Kinder, LA 70648, 337/370-6283
|Todd Nesom, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|P. O. Drawer 1131,Oakdale, LA 71463, 318/634-5523
District Attorney, 36th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|David Burton, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08
|1324 Woodbrook Dr.,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-4601
District Attorney, 38th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
|Cecil R. Sanner, Democrat, Filed:07/10/08
|190 Raymond Sanner Ln.,Hackberry, LA 70645, 337/775-5713
