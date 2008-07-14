List of Who's Running on the October Ballot - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

List of Who's Running on the October Ballot


District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.1,Div.F
1 to be elected
Wilford D. Carter, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 509 N. 1st Ave.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/436-6227

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.1,Div.H
1 to be elected
Cynthia Clay Guillory-Lands, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08 427 Peake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/436-1312
Lydia Guillory-Lee, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08 P. O. Box 121,Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337/436-2266
"Ron" Ware, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 647 Stella Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70611, 337/855-3633
Sharon Wilson, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08 P. O. Box 16340,Lake Charles, LA 70616, 337/274-3329

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.B
1 to be elected
Clayton Davis, Republican, Filed:07/09/08 1304 Hillcroft Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/479-2215
Terry J. Johnson, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 335 Natchez Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70611, 337/433-1414
Maurice L. Tynes, Democrat, Filed:07/11/08 4839 Ihles Rd.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/479-1173

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.C
1 to be elected
Guy Bradberry, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 1508 Bank St.,Lake Charles, LA 70601, 337/437-3363

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.D
1 to be elected
Robert L. Wyatt, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 5567 Chuck Dr.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/477-3349

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.2,Div.G
1 to be elected
Michael "Mike" Canaday, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 2859 Henderson Forest Ln.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/474-4972

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.3,Div.A
1 to be elected
D. Kent Savoie, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 1302 Spanish Dr.,Sulphur, LA 70665, 337/583-4118

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Court,Elec.Sec.3,Div.E
1 to be elected
David Ritchie, Republican, Filed:07/09/08 4504 Maplewood Dr.,Sulphur, LA 70663, 337/625-4504

District Judge, 14th Judicial District Ct.,Elec.Sec.1+3,Div.I
1 to be elected
Lilynn Cutrer, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Box 1150,Lake Charles, LA 70602, 337/480-1331

District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
Vernon B. Clark, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 116 Bray Lane,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/239-4485

District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
John Ford, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 1461 Fords Dairy Rd.,New Llano, LA 71461, 337/239-0103

District Judge, 30th Judicial District Court, Division C
1 to be elected
James R. "Jim" Mitchell, Republican, Filed:07/09/08 729 Alexandria Hwy.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/239-6709
Clay Williams, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 201 Colony Park,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-4704

District Judge, 31st Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
Steve Gunnell, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 2200 E. Academy Ave.,Jennings, LA 70546, 337/824-8552

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
Joel Davis, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 202 Hospital Dr.,Oakdale, LA 71463, 318/335-1521

District Judge, 33rd Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
Patricia Cole, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Box 584,Oberlin, LA 70655, 337/639-2762

District Judge, 36th Judicial District Court, Division A
1 to be elected
Keith Milam, Republican, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Box 610,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-6817
Martha Ann O'Neal, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 703 Park Rd.,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/462-6051

District Judge, 36th Judicial District Court, Division B
1 to be elected
Kerry Anderson, No Party, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Box 1025,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-2100
H. I. "Buddy" Stewart, No Party, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Box 695,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-4139

District Judge, 38th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
Penelope Quinn Richard, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 4924 West Creole Hwy.,Cameron, LA 70631, 337/542-4310

District Attorney, 14th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
John DeRosier, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 3600 Lake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/477-3599
"Steve" Streete, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 3959 Lake St.,Lake Charles, LA 70605, 337/474-1644

District Attorney, 30th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
A. C. "Chuck" Dowden, Jr., Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 174 Deer Lake Dr.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-4772
Asa Skinner, No Party, Filed:07/09/08 124 Fullerton Dr.,Leesville, LA 71446, 337/238-1951

District Attorney, 31st Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
Michael C. Cassidy, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 603 Lucy St.,Jennings, LA 70546, 337/824-0315

District Attorney, 33rd Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
David Deshotels, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 313 N. Twelfth St.,Kinder, LA 70648, 337/370-6283
Todd Nesom, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 P. O. Drawer 1131,Oakdale, LA 71463, 318/634-5523

District Attorney, 36th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
David Burton, Democrat, Filed:07/09/08 1324 Woodbrook Dr.,DeRidder, LA 70634, 337/463-4601

District Attorney, 38th Judicial District Court
1 to be elected
Cecil R. Sanner, Democrat, Filed:07/10/08 190 Raymond Sanner Ln.,Hackberry, LA 70645, 337/775-5713
