1920 West Sale Rd.

Building F, Suite 3

Lake Charles, LA 70607

439-4014

Hart Eye Center provides clients with a complete range of personalized eye care through the most current, state-of-the art advancements in examinations, cataract removal, LASIK, corrective procedures and medical treatment.

At Hart Eye Center, we focus on practicing "vision optimization." No two eyes are alike. In fact, each eye is as unique as a fingerprint. We are able to optimize each patient's vision - their best possible vision in spite of the limitations of their natural eyesight -- by using the latest medical technology to focus on their personal eye care needs.

A History of Exceptional Eye Care

Clinton Hart, MD, an ophthalmologist, opened Hart Eye Center in 1957 with a commitment to remain on the cutting edge of modern eye care. He was joined by his son William (Bill) Hart, MD, also an ophthalmologist, in 1983. After a career of working with the most up-to-date medical advancements, Dr. Clinton Hart retired in 1999.

Dr. Bill Hart has continued the family legacy by staying on the forefront of the latest developments in modern eye care. Keith Menard, OD, an optometrist at Hart Eye Center, works closely with Dr. Hart to provide patients with individualized, optimum care.

Glasses and Contacts for your Lifestyle

Lakeside Optical, located within Hart Eye Center, offers each client personalized service, convenience and selection in choosing glasses or contacts. Our staff provides expert assistance to make sure you have the perfect contacts or glasses to fit your style and your lifestyle.

