Owner: CHRISTUS Health is sponsored by The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio

524 South Ryan Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

436-2511

Open: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Visit Us Online

Business Profile:

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital provides comprehensive health and wellness services that are convenient and specialized for each individual's needs. CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital's commitment to quality health care and excellent service continues through extensive specialty care programs and centers of excellence. The nationally recognized cardiac team has continued to set the bar for excellence with awards on both state and national levels. With state-of-the-art minimally invasive technology, the hospital's skilled surgical services team provides innovative surgery procedures, including general surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, urology surgery and sinus surgery.

In 1906, when Dr. John Greene Martin and Monsignor Hubert Cramers sought to establish the first hospital in the southwestern corner of Louisiana, they turned to the Houston-based Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word for help. This dedicated group of sisters agreed to support the project and construction soon began.

St. Patrick Sanitarium (later named St. Patrick Hospital) was completed for a cost of $30,000 and was dedicated on March 17, 1908. The facility consisted of a 50-bed hospital with three floors and a basement.

From its humble beginnings in a turn-of-the century brick building at the current site on South Ryan Street, the sisters, doctors, nurses and other staff pioneered technological frontiers as they met the challenges in bringing modern medicine into southwest Louisiana.

The sisters, physicians and staff at CHRISTUS St. Patrick have adapted and improved over the past 100 years, always embracing technology and services that benefit individuals and the community. That commitment to Southwest Louisiana will only grow stronger.

Wherever they arrive or whatever their need, visitors can feel and experience our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital is a faith-based not-for-profit health care system. Associates, physicians and volunteers are guided by the Core Values of Dignity, Integrity, Compassion, Excellence and Stewardship. With a healing mission and clearly stated values, the staff is drawn together on a Journey to Excellence that promised excellence in clinical care and customer service and brings value to our community.

With the passing of each day, all of us at CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital are thrilled to imagine what the future holds for our community. A special project that we have been working on is the creation of our CHRISTUS Village. This continuing care retirement facility will include independent living for residents ages 55 and up in residences such as cottage homes and apartments. CHRISTUS Village promises to be a wonderful addition to Southwest Louisiana, as it will be the first continuing care retirement community in the region and only the fourth in the entire state. Nearly 200 residences will be constructed, providing senior citizens with a more fulfilling way to enjoy their retirement.

As we continue to serve our community through special programs and projects, we never lose sight of our duties as your healthcare provider. Every year, new technology and medical procedures are discovered and CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital promises to do our best to provide you with the latest advacements in health services when they become available. Our staff has always been, and always will be devoted to offering the best quality services when it comes to your health. It's a guarantee. It's our promise.

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital thanks you for 100 years of service and hopes that you continue to choose us as your healthcare provider for generations to come.