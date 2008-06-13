Lake Charles Memorial Hospital/ Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women

1701 Oak Park Boulevard

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-494-3000

1890 Gauthier Road

Lake Charles, LA 70605

337-480-7000

Business Profile:

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women consist of a 324 bed, full-service, acute care hospital and a 38 bed women's hospital, respectively.

The main campus of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital located on Oak Park Boulevard was established in 1952. In 2003, Memorial Hospital for Women (formerly known as Gauthier Campus) was built at the location of Gauthier and Nelson Roads.

LCMH and LCMH for Women are the only full service, not for profit, locally owned healthcare system in Lake Charles.

As the hospital continues to expand its service lines, improve its service delivery and increase its market share, LCMH and LCMH for Women will continue to reinvest in the community it proudly serves.