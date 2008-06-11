Owners: Dr's Jack and Bonnie Drumwright

299B Cities Service Highway

Sulphur, LA 70663

337-626-1011

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7am – 5pm

After hours available 24 hour on call

Business Health Partners provides occupational medicine and safety services providing treatment, testing and consulting for area employers.

After retirement from Citgo, Dr. Bonnie Drumwright and her husband, Dr. Jack Drumwright's retirement from Vista Chemicals, they decided to offer full service medical treatment to contractors and employers facing high prices and long waits at private medical providers when trying to get medical clearance to work in larger facilities. In 1995, they opened with 4 employees and now they have 28 full time, exclusive to occupational medicine, work related only. BHP focus on high volume and quick time frames to save time for employers to not have workers away from work. Experience next to none with over 45 years combined.

BHP is ever expanding to help local employers gain a competitive advantage over contractors or other employers around the nation by giving them cost savings on employee screening and to help train more members of our workforce safer work practices.