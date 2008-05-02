Calvin Borel Dashes Into The Kentucky Derby

Reported by: Charlie Bartlett

It wasn't the Derby, but a win, is a win. Jockey Calvin Borel won here at Delta Downs last year. He's mostly remembered for his Kentucky Derby win, but former Jockey Norman Swack says he had to pay his dues.

"They start from the bottom and work up to the top. We got a lot of good riders coming out of Louisiana that went on right to the top, been good riders and good horses," said Norman Zwak.

Borel has had a successful career. His total career earnings amount to over 6 million dollars but it takes more than talent to reach the winners circle.

"My job can be seven days a week, three hundred and sixty five days out of the year training the horse, keeping our weight down, riding some good horses and having an agent that picks out good horses," said Gilbert Ortiz.

"If you are willing to do it then it comes to you but you got to put a lot of hard work in to be a rider," said Alfonso Lujan.

Three Louisiana riders will fight to win the Derby and no matter who crosses the finish line first, it is a win for Louisiana.

"Well, they can inspire a lot of people. We've got a guy here riding here and we have other sons of riders here. Of course, seeing those guys go on to national fame, it inspired a lot of young riders to come out and make that their career," said Don Stevens.