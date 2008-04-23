Show Me the Money

Every day on 7-News at Six, 7-News Nightcast and kplctv.com we will feature hundreds of local names with unclaimed property due to them.To claim your money call the Louisiana Department of Treasury toll free: 1-888-925-4127.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.