Pres. Bush to Honor Dr. Michael DeBakey

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A pioneering heart surgeon whose work has saved countless lives is honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.

President Bush will speak at the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol to honor Dr. Michael Debakey.

His research, surgeries, and inventions have touched millions of people around the world.

Debakey, who'll turn 100 years old in September, is also credited with developing mobile army surgical hospitals, or "M.A.S.H." units, for the military.