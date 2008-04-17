Post-Tramatic Stress Disorder Concerns For Returning Veterans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Post-Tramatic Stress Disorder Concerns For Returning Veterans

Reported by: Charlie Bartlett

"Fast-paced over there, it's every day. You are alert, alert, alert making sure you come home alive and when you come home, all that fast-pace has to leave but it's hard to do when have been there for a year," said Verne Rennier.

Verne Rennier is a patrolman with the Alexandria Police Department and an Iraqi War Veteran. Since coming home, he had to deal with post-tramatic stress disorder.

"You need to seek some treatment, you need some medication to help you to go through your every day life. Coming back from a combat situation into a everyday life is not a easy transition, you need help," said Rennier.

A new study says about 300,000 US troops are coming home from the war suffering from major depression or post-tramatic stress.

Dana Pollard, a clinical psychologist says with the right treatment, these soldiers can deal with post-tramatic stress.

"We're trying to make it so that 20-30 years from now, we have veterans who have come home/ They are well adjusted and their mental health & medical needs have been taken care for," said Dana Pollard.

Part of the solution to the P.T.S.D. problem is local law enforcement and people in the medical field understanding how to deal with veterans.

"We want to give those officers and those mental health professionals goals that help them address issues that veterans may have to deal with on a daily basis," said Dick Tanous.

"They can assess the problems with them and be able to help them. We're going to provide education about the resources that are available to our OEF & OIF officers from the VA and other community sources," said Pollard.

Without the effective care, these mental health problems will serve long-term consequences for our soldiers and for the entire nation.

