Sears Building One Step Closer to Demolition

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The Lake Charles City Council has approved a deal with a Bossier City demolition company to tear down the old Sears building downtown.

Council members voted 6-0 in favor of the $320,000 bid from H & W Demolition.

The Council is also allowing Mayor Randy Roach's administration a month and a half to find out if the city can get state hurricane recovery funds to help pay for some of the project.

If not, Mayor Roach says the job will be paid for out of city funds.