Bell City Bus Accident UPDATE

Reported by KPLC Staff

It was a scary morning for a half-dozen Calcasieu Parish students and their parents after a school bus driver swerved to miss an animal in the road and hit an embankment.

It happened just after 7 am in a rural area off HWY 14. The driver was heading west on Gragg Road off Fruge road.

As the bus ran off the road the axle hit a culvert and broke.

Five Bell City students as well as the driver were taken to area hospitals. The driver and her child are listed in stable condition at Christus St. Patrick hospital.

While the other four students have already been released from Lake Charles Memorial hospital.

Andy Ardoin, with the Calcasieu School Board, was at the scene helping to pick up the pieces.

Ardoin says the bus landed in an upright position and that all the students were able to walk away from it. As a precaution, the driver was removed on a back board.