Another Legal Twist in the Case of an Alleged Cop Killer

Reported by: KPLC Staff

It's the second time in a week that Daniel Pegues, the suspect in the shooting death of Deputy Alan Inzer, will get a new lead attorney.

Attorney Michael McHale will replace Charles St. Dizier, who was appointed lead counsel last week.

Pegues' first attorney Jim Gaharan was replaced because of a problem with his continuing legal education hours.

The trial date is set for August 18th.

If convicted of 2nd Degree Murder, Pegues faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

He has not been charged with First Degree Murder because prosecutors have not proved Pegues knew Inzer was a deputy at the time of the shooting.