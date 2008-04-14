Statewide Saggy Pants Ban?

Reported by: Associated Press

A Louisiana lawmaker is trying for a second time to ban saggy pants in the state.

About a dozen Louisiana municipalities have enacted or are considering their own bans on the droopy trousers.

Critics of the fashion style say it emulates the beltless look of prison inmates, provides a place to hide weapons - and exposes underwear.

State Senator Derrick Shepherd is pushing the bill for a statewide ban.

Not everyone is joining in. Mayor Thomas Nelson in St. Martinville said leaders there have decided against a ban, fearing a lawsuit.

The American Civil Liberties Union has consistently opposed efforts to ban low-slung pants and helped defeat Senator Derrick Shepherd's 2004 effort.

The bill is set for its first legislative committee hearing on April 22nd.