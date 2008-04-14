Man Hit & Killed By Car, Friend Charged With DUI

Reported By: Lee Peck

A DeQuincy woman is free on bond after running over her friend with her car. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday off Douglas and Rigmaiden Roads in DeQuincy.

According to deputies, 42-year-old Verniech Brooks was dropping off her friend 54-year-old Marshall Rankin at his home in DeQuincy. We're told Rankin got out of the car, began to stumble, then fell in front of the car. Authorities say Brooks didn't see Rankin and began to pull away, hitting him with her car.

Rankin was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Brooks was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DUI Investigators say more charges could follow.