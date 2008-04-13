PPG Bloody Lunches Investigation

Reported by: Charlie Bartlett

On March 10th, PPG in Lake Charles purchased 35 lunches from a local vendor; for its employees who were working overtime. 2 of their employees reported their lunches appeared to have dried blood.

According to PPG, they called the local sherriff's office to test the substance. Those tests later confirmed the substance was human blood.

The case was then referred to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hopsitals for investigation and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Both agencies believe that the potential exposure will not cause any ill effects.

Besty Bialosky with PPG Industries in Pittsburgh, PA says quote, "PPG has taken the appropiate actions to protect its employees. PPG is offering medical testing and monitoring to employees who believe that they were exposed."