Man Arrested for Faking Prescription

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Rodney J. Dural altered a prescription by adding the drug, Percocet, to a legitimate prescription from a local doctor. A suspicious pharmacist called the doctor who confirmed Percocet was added to the original prescription.

When Dural was approached by detectives near the entrance of the pharmacy Dural started arguing with them. When detectives attempted to detain Dural he began to fight them.

Dural was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with obtaining CDS by fraud and three counts of resisting an officer.

This was not Dural's first time to be charged. According to the CPSO he was charged less than a month ago on March 11th by adding the drug, Oxycodone, to a legitimate prescription.

Judge Rick Bryant set his bond at $50,000.