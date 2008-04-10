Robbers Target A Prien Lake Mall Store

Reported By: KPLC Staff

A Prien Lake mall jewlery store has been targeted by robbers. Police say one robber hit a worker at the store, knocking her to the ground, then the pair made off with tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Mall security cameras caught the men just after 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 8.

Authorities believe the robbers fled the scene in a car which has a very distinct look with a different colored driver side door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311