Legacy Multi Section Home

STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS*
- American Made I-Beam
- Detachable Hitch
- Full Length Wall Supports
- 2x6 Floor Joist 16" O.C.
- Tongue & Groove O.S.B. Decking
- 2x4 Exterior Walls 16" O.C.
- Vinyl Siding with Vinyl Shutters
- Composition Roof
- 16' Dormer
- 11-11-21 Insulation
- House Type Front Door with Storm & Deadbolt
- Rear Door with Window & Deadbolt
- Aluminum Vertical Slider Windows
- Decorative Residential Vinyl Wall Boards
- Acoustical Blown Ceiling (1/2" Sheet Rock)
- White Six Panel Interior Doors with Metal Knobs
- Mini Blinds
- Rebond Carpet Pads
- Cathedral Ceilings Throughout
- Wire Shelving in all Closets
- 30" Overhead Lined Cabinets
- Center Shelf's Base Cabinet
- Rolled Form Counter Tops
- Picture Frame Flat Panel Cabinet Doors
- Roller Drawer Guides
- Stainless Steel Sink
- Name Brand Appliances
- 200 AMP Total Electric
- 30 Gallon Electric Water Heater
- Master Shut Off Valve
- Glamour Bath
- Air Condition Ready Furnace
- Wired for Dryer and Plumbed for Washer
- Dual Bulb Lights with Glass Globes
- GFI Receptacle Front
- Smoke Detectors Throughout
- Towel Bars and Toilet Tissue Holders
- Lino in Master Bathroom
- Linen Cabinet in Master Bathroom
- Utility Room Shelf
- Silent Rocker Light Switches
*Specs subject to change