Legacy Multi Section Home

Legacy Multi Section Home

STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS*

  • American Made I-Beam
  • Detachable Hitch
  • Full Length Wall Supports
  • 2x6 Floor Joist 16" O.C.
  • Tongue & Groove O.S.B. Decking
  • 2x4 Exterior Walls 16" O.C.
  • Vinyl Siding with Vinyl Shutters
  • Composition Roof
  • 16' Dormer
  • 11-11-21 Insulation
  • House Type Front Door with Storm & Deadbolt
  • Rear Door with Window & Deadbolt
  • Aluminum Vertical Slider Windows
  • Decorative Residential Vinyl Wall Boards
  • Acoustical Blown Ceiling (1/2" Sheet Rock)
  • White Six Panel Interior Doors with Metal Knobs
  • Mini Blinds
  • Rebond Carpet Pads
  • Cathedral Ceilings Throughout
  • Wire Shelving in all Closets
  • 30" Overhead Lined Cabinets
  • Center Shelf's Base Cabinet
  • Rolled Form Counter Tops
  • Picture Frame Flat Panel Cabinet Doors
  • Roller Drawer Guides
  • Stainless Steel Sink
  • Name Brand Appliances
  • 200 AMP Total Electric
  • 30 Gallon Electric Water Heater
  • Master Shut Off Valve
  • Glamour Bath
  • Air Condition Ready  Furnace
  • Wired for Dryer and Plumbed for Washer
  • Dual Bulb Lights with Glass Globes
  • GFI Receptacle Front
  • Smoke Detectors Throughout
  • Towel Bars and Toilet Tissue Holders
  • Lino in Master Bathroom
  • Linen Cabinet in Master Bathroom
  • Utility Room Shelf
  • Silent Rocker Light Switches

*Specs subject to change

