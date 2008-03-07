Craig Morton, MD

Dr. Morton specializes in physical medicine and Rehabilitation. He is originally from Lake Charles and graduated from McNeese State University. He received his Medical Degree from Louisiana State University Health Science Center in Shreveport and completed a Residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, with an emphasis on non-surgical spine care and intervention. Dr. Morton's primary focus is the non-surgical management and treatment of injuries and diseases of the musculoskeletal system, with the primary objective of restoring pain-free function to patients. He joined the Center for Orthopaedics in 2007.

Dr. Morton's areas of specialization include: