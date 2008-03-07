Geoffrey Collins, MD

Sports Medicine

Computer assisted knee replacement

Oxford unicompartmental (partial) knee replacement

Total shoulder replacement

Reverse total shoulder replacement

Arthroscopic shoulder reconstruction

Hamstring/Allograft ACL reconstruction

Meniscus and cartilage repair

Carpal tunnel release

Thumb soft tissue arthroplasty

General fracture management

Multiligament knee reconstructions

Originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Dr. Collins received his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and his Medical Degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an Orthopaedic Internship and Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. Dr. Collins also completed a Fellowship in Sports Medicine at the University of Miami Department of Sports Medicine. During his Fellowship, he served as a Team Physician for the University of Miami Sports Program, Florida International University and Florida Marlins Baseball Team. While in practice with the Natchitoches Bone and Joint Clinic in Natchitoches, Louisiana, Dr. Collins served as the Medical Director of Outpatient Rehabilitative Services and the Chief of Surgery at Natchitoches Parish Hospital. He was also a Fellow Team Physician for Northwestern State University's athletic program. He has also served as a Team Physician for McNeese State University's athletic program. Dr. Collins is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He joined the Center for Orthopaedics in 2003.