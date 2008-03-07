James Perry, MD
Dr. Perry is originally from Jennings, Louisiana. He received his Medical Degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his Orthopaedic Residency at Tulane University in New Orleans. He also completed a Spine Fellowship in New Orleans. Dr. Perry joined the Center for Orthopaedics in 1994. He is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Dr. Perry's areas of specialization include:
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Cervical disc replacement
- Cervical surgery
- Kyphoplasty
- X-Stop
- Spinoplasty
- Trans foraminal spinal injections
- Facet Injections
- Radiofrequency ablation for spine pain
- Joint Replacement