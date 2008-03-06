DeQuincy School Overflowing with Students

Reported by KPLC Staff

In DeQuincy, the elementary school isn't big enough to house all the students. So, the School Board says it's important you get out and vote this Saturday.

Nine precincts in the DeQuincy area will decide on an 11.5 million dollar bond issue for DeQuincy schools.

In order to better meet the needs of students, they plan to divide the elementary into two campuses.

The bond issue would provide for other improvements such as remodeling of the cafeteria and main classroom building at the lower elementary school; and covered pick-up for parents and buses at both schools.