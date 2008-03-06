Get KPLC RSS Feeds

What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS allows you to stay up to date on your favorite websites without having to visit each website separately to see their newest stories. RSS lets you read them all in a single application.

KPLC now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for major sections, for example News, Health, Sports etc.

How do I use RSS?

You will need to install something called an RSS Reader. RSS Readers are applications or programs that display the information from RSS feeds on your computer screen.

How do I get a News Reader?

There are different News Readers available for your use and many of them are free to install on your computer. Check out the Google link below for links to some of the more popular products.

How do I sign up for KPLC's RSS feeds?

When you see the "RSS Feed Available" link and the orange "RSS" icon, you can put its link in your RSS Reader.

Then you will need to follow the instructions for your personal News Reader to add the RSS feed to your personal RSS list.

What RSS Feeds are available?

See the list below.

The most common way to add these links to your News Reader, is to right-click on the ones you want and choose Copy Shortcut. You can then add/paste it into your News Reader.

My Yahooo and My MSN users can click on the appropriate logo below to add content to your personalized pages. Google personalized users can also now add KPLC feeds to their personalized pages.