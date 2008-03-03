It's Tax Season: Watch Those Rip-Offs!

Reported by: KPLC Staff

We're in the middle of tax season, and if the thought of doing your taxes make you cringe, think about a tax 'con artist' ripping you off.

Here's a few things to keep in mind before you choose a tax preparer.

The IRS suggests you pick one the same way you choose a doctor or a lawyer.

Maybe start with a word of mouth reference from a trusted friend or family member.

Also, check that person's credentials and inquire about their training before turning over all your sensitive information.

One IRS investigator says if the preparer promises you a higher refund than "quote" anyone else: Beware!

And finally, always review your tax return.

To visit KPLC's TAX GUIDE click here.