Agnes DeRouen

I am a native of Avery Island, La., near New Iberia. I graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy and went on to get a Bachelor of Arts dual degree in English and Journalism from what is now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

For 20 years, I worked as an Anchor/Reporter/Managing Editor, and on several occasions as interim News Director at KATC in Lafayette. While there, I earned numerous AP awards in feature reporting and for several documentaries. I also won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for a feature report. Highlights of my career so far: Interviewing Mother Teresa; covering a Papal visit-both in New Orleans and St. Louis; reporting on Acadian culture from events all over Canada; and interviewing many entertainment figures such as Ella Fitzgerald, Rudolph Nureyev, the Crusaders ... lots of jazz folks since I am a huge, and I mean HUGE smooth jazz enthusiast!

In addition, I received several community awards during my time there, from outstanding young business woman to the Media Award from the Acadiana Arts Council. Speaking of the arts, I was also affiliated with several Lafayette area arts groups. I was also on the first board of Hospice of Acadiana and served on several other boards including the Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium, and I served as Secretary of the Alumni Association of what is now ULL.

In June 2002, I began working for KVHP-Fox 29 in Lake Charles...first as a 5 p.m. anchor and then as a noon show host and producer. I remained there until June of 2006. I then began a part-time job with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library System in the Reference Department. Many people often ask me about working at a library ... I actually worked in my high school library as an elective and then partly put myself through college by working in the library there - I just love books! Anyway, while working at the library, I got a call from KPLC and ended up back in TV as Managing Editor of KPLC News. Now, I am doing that job as well as the noon anchor duties ... and I still work a few hours at the library.

As far as hobbies are concerned ... I am an avid reader...often reading as many as 4 books a week. I love collecting first edition, signed books by my favorite authors. I collect brooches or pins. My mother left me hundreds and I have added many more over the years. I'm also a big animal lover. I have two dogs and and a beautiful grey cat and since we live in rural Jeff Davis Parish ... who knows? Eventually there may be more pets! In addition I have a large collection of jazz music.

