Cotten's Famous Hamburgers Closes for the First Time Due to Fire

A landmark restaurant closes its doors after a fire.

Owner, Kenny Cotten, of Cotten's Famous Hamburgers says this is the first time in 26 years that the restaurant has ever closed because of a fire.

Fire inspectors think it started in the kitchen, maybe an exhaust fan, then spread to the attic and roof.

Both Cotten and firefighters agree that the department's quick response may have saved the restaurant from being damaged more severely.

Cotten expects to be closed a couple of weeks while they clean up and purchase new equipment.

"In no time, we'll have people in line waiting for a Cotten's Hamburger!" he said.