February is National Low Vision Awareness Month

Southern Home Health is proud to celebrate February as National Low Vision Awareness Month.

Does your vision affect your ability to read, get around, identify medications, prepare meals and take care of your home? We can help.

Our Insight Low Vision Program allows specially trained therapists to provide assistance to those suffering from vision loss in the comfort and privacy of their own home. Our dedicated professionals can teach you how to cope with vision loss and maintain your independence. Talk to your doctor to see if you or your loved one qualifies for this program.