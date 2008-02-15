How To Minimize The Chances Of A Child Becoming A Victim

Courtesy of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

* Monitor what your child receives via U.S. Mail

* Teach your child responsible use of online resources (there's more to life than chat rooms)

* Find out what computer safeguards are utilized by your child's school, public library, and a friend's home

* Communicate and talk to our child about the online dangers

* Spend time online with your child. Make note of their favorite destinations

* Survey results show that when parents talk to their teens about Internet safety, their exposure to potential threats decline (2006, Teen Internet Safety Survey, Netsmartz.org)

* Keep the computer in a common room (Never in a child's bedroom)

* Utilize parental controls (blocking software)

* Always maintain access to your child's online account

* Randomly check your child's email