How To Minimize The Chances Of A Child Becoming A Victim

Courtesy of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:
* Monitor what your child receives via U.S. Mail
* Teach your child responsible use of online resources (there's more to life than chat rooms)
* Find out what computer safeguards are utilized by your child's school, public library, and a friend's home
* Communicate and talk to our child about the online dangers
* Spend time online with your child. Make note of their favorite destinations
* Survey results show that when parents talk to their teens about Internet safety, their exposure to potential threats decline (2006, Teen Internet Safety Survey, Netsmartz.org)
* Keep the computer in a common room (Never in a child's bedroom)
* Utilize parental controls (blocking software)
* Always maintain access to your child's online account
* Randomly check your child's email