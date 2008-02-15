Soldier killed at Fort Polk identified

Reported by Associated Press

A soldier who died at Fort Polk in a training exercise has been identified as Private Michael Ernest Fremer of Barnegat, New Jersey.

The 18-year-old Fremer was a vehicle mechanic with the 88th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Post officials say he died Wednesday of blunt force trauma to his midsection when he was pinned between a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle and a wrecker.

The military says he joined the Army in April and served at Fort Polk since October.