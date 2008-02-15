Why Are Children Vulnerable

Courtesy of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:
* Their trusting natures make them a perfect target
* Children, especially adolescents, are interested and curious about sex
* Moving away from total control of parents
* Seeking new relationships outside of family
* Sex offenders target and exploit these characteristics and needs
* Individuals looking for child victims online have no difficulty finding them
* These predators frequent "kids only" chat rooms to communicate with children who unwittingly divulge personal information about themselves