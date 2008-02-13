Senate agrees to get rid of free tickets for elected officials - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Senate agrees to get rid of free tickets for elected officials

Reported by Associated Press

The state Senate has agreed to do away with the freebie golf games and tickets lawmakers currently can receive from lobbyists.

The bill, by Senate President Joel Chaisson, was unanimously approved by senators. It now goes to the House, where the proposal has been killed in previous years.

Under current law involving the free tickets, a lobbyist can spend $100 per event and $500 per year for each elected official on tickets to cultural and sporting events.

 The exception is often derided by government watchdog groups and recommended for change by the state ethics board.  The bill would end the exemption that allows the free tickets. 

