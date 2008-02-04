Two Lake Charles Women Finally Have a Place to Call Home

Two and a half years after Hurricane Rita devastated Southwest Louisiana, people are still picking up the pieces. Onzelleta Marks and Sue Anne Gartmen are two of those people. Both women lost their homes to Hurricane Rita and then lost their temporary homes when it was time to move out of their FEMA trailers.

Onzelleta knew the FEMA trailer she and her husband were living in was temporary. "With the deadline...they have to do what they have to do. It should have been on us to look for some place. We knew we couldn't stay there forever."

But still, it was hard to find available, affordable housing. "We should have been looking around...but just didn't know who. There's not that many people out there that will deal with FEMA."

Sue Anne, who lived in Cameron before the storm, lived in the Crying Eagle FEMA trailer park for the past 22 months.

"It was rough. I mean I lived in a little pull trailer, so it was very tiny."

When she was told the park was closing, she contacted Wilshire Apartments in Lake Charles. General Manager Andy Curley says his goal is to help people find a place to call home.

"We just thought we'd do our part to help transition as many people as we could. We've tried doing that with our apartments and the people we've gotten in here we're really happy them."

Now the feeling of being blessed rings true for both Onzelleta and Sue Anne.

"I feel good. I'm blessed...it's nice." Onzelleta says.

"I'm real blessed y'all to have a roof over my head," Sue Anne says.

Because both women finally have a place to call their own.