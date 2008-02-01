Suspect Outruns Fire, but Not the Law

Reported by KPLC Staff:

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Ward 6 Fire Department, a truck was set on fire January 29th on Corely Road in DeQuincy. They responded to the call around 3:45 am and found the blaze had spread to the mobile home next to the truck. The fire destroyed both the mobile home and the truck. The residents living in the mobile home were able to make it out safely without any reported injuries.

One of the residents reported seeing a flash of light outside and when she looked out of the window, she saw Gary L. Perkins, of DeQuincy, running from the scene. CPSO deputies arrested Perkins a few hours later at a relatives house. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Beauregard Parish for failure to appear in court on other charges. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

CPSO detectives continued their investigation of the fire and on January 30th, while he was still in jail for the outstanding warrant, Perkins was charged with aggravated arson.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $35,000.