Seniors let good times roll

By Flora Roberts and Theresa Schmidt

Mardi Gras is in full swing for senior citizens in Calcasieu Parish who passed a real good time at the 15th Krewe of the Golden Years ball. The annual event is held at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Older folks from Calcasieu came out for Mardi Gras fun senior citizen style at the Krewe of the Golden Years ball. King Gabriel the 15th is Jerry Hansen with his beautiful queen Jeanette. All compete for a glimpse of royalty and local dignitaries offer a toast. But the ordinary folk want to join in too. It couldn't happen without the Council on Aging staff who show their spirit. CCOA Director Toni Caraway says her staff knows how to work hard and play hard.

Soon everybody's dancing, first the "Chick Dance," and the seniors proved you're never too old to learn a new step. Should've seen 'em learn "The Cupid Shuffle."

Now, if you think you're too old to get up out of your chair don't tell Bessie Maund, who seemed to cut the rug with as much energy as her care attended. With Bessie's dance moves, you'd never know she's 98. It's the diet. "Peas, corn and turnip greens," says Bessie, when asked the secret to living so long. So, there you have it-- peas, corn and turnip greens and you too may be lucky enough to be dancing' the day away a Mardi Gras party when you're 98 years old.