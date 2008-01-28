Oakdale Woman Recovering After Being Shot During Hostage Situation

Reported by: Amanda Ward

An Allen Parish woman is recovering after being shot by the man she lived with. Meanwhile, he's been booked into the Allen Correctional Center without bond. Police haven't released whether the couple is married.

Police say Harlan Stockman, 55, was armed in the 1200 block of N 7th Street holding Margaret Johnson hostage. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Dept. called for assistance, and the Louisiana State Police and the SWAT teams arrived on the scene.

Stockman alledgedly made threats to officers and fired shots. Johnson was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but not life-threatening. Monday, she was under observation at Oakdale Community Hospital in stable condition.

Stockman was arrested and is being held without bond at the Allen Parish Correctional Center. Stockman's charged with 1 count of Attempted Manslaughter (RS 14:31); 3 counts of Attempted 1st degree Murder of a Police Officer.

The investigation continues. It's being headed up by the Louisiana State Police West District Detectives Division.