Hostage Situation in Oakdale - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hostage Situation in Oakdale

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Louisiana State Police Troop D reports that a hostage situation in Oakdale has resulted in the arrest of one man and the shooting of the woman he was holding hostage.

Trooper Sal Messina tells 7News that Troop D got a call from the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office at 6:54 Sunday evening in reference to a hostage situation at 1266 North 7th Street in Oakdale, where 55-year-old Harlan Stockman was armed and holding Margaret Johnson hostage.

Once officers arrived on the scene, Stockman allegedly made threats to the officers and fired a weapon in their direction.  The State Police SWAT Team was notified and responded.

At 9:06 P.M., Stockman was arrested and authorities discovered that the hostage, Margaret Johnson had been shot in the upper chest.  Her condition is unknown at this time, but we do know she is at a local hospital receiving medical attention.

*Harlan Stockman was booked into the Allen Parish Jail in Oberlin and Louisiana State Police Troop D will be handling this investigation.  We'll have more details Monday on 7News.

