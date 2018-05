Laila Morcos

I have decided to head back to my hometown of New Orleans. Here, I am working for the ABC affiliate as a reporter. I returned to the Big Easy right after Christmas after two-and-a-half years of sharing the morning anchor desk with the beloved John Bridges. During my time in Lake Charles, I was able to see a community quickly recover and share in the stories of people fighting to regain a sense of normalcy after Rita. Now, I'm back in NOLA .. a community that isn't fully recovered yet .. but I hope to share in more stories of recovery as people there continue to search for normalcy.