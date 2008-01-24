Two Lake Charles Men Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

Reported by KPLC Staff:

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, law officers were called to Washington-Marion High School yesterday afternoon to investigate reports of a handgun on campus. They learned that 18, year old Dane Darbonne and 16 year old student had argued verbally. CPSO says Dane was offered a handgun by 18 year old Marcus O'Brien and Darbonne took it.

Allegedly Darbonne handed the gun back to O'Brien and Darbonne and the 16 year old student were separated by other students.

Witnesses alerted school officials that they had seen a weapon and the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

A search by CPSO deputies revealed a loaded 22 caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun in a backpack inside a locker.

Both Darbonne and O'Brien were arrested this morning and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Both are charged with carrying a firearm by a student on school campus.

The lead investigator on this case is CPSO Detective Brent Young.

