11 Year Old Arrested for Bomb Threat

From the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an 11 year old male from Lake Charles for calling in a bomb threat to the First Federal Bank on Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles on January 10th. The threat was called into the bank after normal business hours and left on the bank's voicemail. The caller stated that he would blow the bank up at a specific time the next day and take money from the bank. The caller threatened to kill anyone who attempted to stop him and made personal threats to an employee of the bank.

It was reported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on January 11th when employees came to work and discovered the message on the voicemail.

Because of the threat, the bank was closed and the building was evacuated so CPSO bomb dogs could search the building. No explosives were located during the search.

The investigation lead to the arrest of the 11 year old who was interviewed by detectives in the presence of his mother and admitted to making the threatening call to the bank and other businesses on January 10th. Detectives are currently investigating the other phone calls.

He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on January 22nd and charged with terrorizing.

CPSO Detective Mark Clark is the lead investigator on this case.