Drug dealing arrests in DeQuincy - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Drug dealing arrests in DeQuincy

By Theresa Schmidt

Anti drug teams, Calcasieu Sheriff's Deputies and DeQuincy Police have arrested four men in DeQuincy who they call major crack cocaine dealers there.  Plus, authorities say the illegal activity has been going on in a drug free school zone and in the presence of children.

In this quiet neighborhood in DeQuincy and just down the street from a school, authorities say there's illegal drug trafficking.  Arrests were made at a house on McNeese Street, the same street as the elementary school, and a few blocks away on Division Street. It's a concern to DeQuincy residents like Sheila Perry.  "I'm afraid, I'm alarmed about it just because of my grandchildren and I know other families. I think it's dangerous and a lot of other families who have children and grandchildren who are concerned."

 After receiving complaints, anti drug teams,  deputies and police investigated and made cases against four men who they consider major crack cocaine dealers. The suspects were brought in after teams of officers stormed the houses in an early morning raid. Explains Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory, "Around 4 a.m. While everybody else was sleeping they were out planning this operation and carried this operation out and no one was injured and we arrested four major drug dealers, so that's a major accomplishment."

 Besides being booked for distribution of crack cocaine two of the suspects, Allen Berzas and Emmanuel Bushnell also face charges for alleged illegal activity in a drug free school zone.

DeQuincy Police Chief Mike Suchanek says, "It's a bad location for a drug dealer to be living because you got 750 kids who pass by the house every day going to school. And all four suspects for illegal drug possession in the presence of people under the age of seventeen."

 A two year and and eight year old with cerebral palsey live at the house on McNeese Street. Law enforcement say they hope the arrests send a clear message.  Says D.A. John DeRosier, "If you are a drug dealer in Calcasieu Parish you better find a day job because we're going to put you out of business and you're not going to like the methods we're going to use."

 Suspects' bond ranges from $150,000 to $450,000. At last word all four suspects remained in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly