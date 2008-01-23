Washington Marion Teacher Wins Prestigious Award

Reported by KPLC Staff:

A local school teacher has won a prestigious award. Jacquelyn Stevens, a long-time English instructor at Washington-Marion high school, has been named the 2007 NFL teacher of the year.

Stevens was nominated by a former student, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Eddie Kennison, and received the news during a special school assembly this morning.

In 1990, then NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and the NFL teams created the NFL teacher of the year award. Through this program, NFL players have honored the teachers who had the greatest impact on their educational and life-skills development.

This year, that honor goes to Stevens, who will receive a $2,500 award and a trip to the Pro Bowl game in Hawaii next month as a guest of the NFL. There, Kennison will officially present the award to Stevens during an in-game ceremony.

Kennison says that Ms. Stevens is very deserving of this recognition.

In addition to the check presented to Ms. Stevens, a $5,000 award will be presented to the high school.

This is the third consecutive year and fourth time overall that the Chiefs have had a player's former instructor named the NFL's teacher of the year.